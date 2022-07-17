53,575 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ALB opened at $200.70 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

