Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 669,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,465 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 402.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,019,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after buying an additional 626,910 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

