Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

VGK stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

