Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT opened at $129.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.01. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

