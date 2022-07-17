Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 200,387 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,578,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in American International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

