Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

