Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,053 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.47.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

