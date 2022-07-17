Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 101.03%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.