Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ABC opened at $142.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.