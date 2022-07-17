Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

Duke Realty Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DRE opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

About Duke Realty

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

