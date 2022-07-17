Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.