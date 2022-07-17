Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,907 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

Shares of ILMN opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.27. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

