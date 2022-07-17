Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.86.

Shares of GPN opened at $114.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average is $131.56.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

