Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,083,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $227.89 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

