Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $16.35 Million Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

