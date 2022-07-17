Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.15 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,750 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

