iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 333,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,451,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,342,000.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $60.87 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

