Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $155.18 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average of $176.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.41.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

