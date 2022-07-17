Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $333,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $152.01 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average is $154.12.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

