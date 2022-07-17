Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 224,292 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

STX stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.72.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.