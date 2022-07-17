Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE EMR opened at $79.60 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

