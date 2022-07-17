Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,300 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

