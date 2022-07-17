Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $391,267,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after purchasing an additional 148,297 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,916,000 after acquiring an additional 157,679 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $60.26.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

