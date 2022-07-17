Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $50.79 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42.

