Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $556,000 Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

