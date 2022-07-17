Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 315,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 311,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 338,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 89,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.