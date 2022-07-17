Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $278,383,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $54,316,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 200,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179,049 shares during the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 4.4 %

NVO stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $87.19 and a one year high of $122.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

