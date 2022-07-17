Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP opened at $171.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

