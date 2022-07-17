iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of REZ stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.19. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.92 and a twelve month high of $100.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.