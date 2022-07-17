Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,821,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $273.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.78.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

