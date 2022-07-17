Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $401,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $176.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

