Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,902,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.43.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.