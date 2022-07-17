Summit Global Investments Decreases Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,884 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 246,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,633,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AQN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.