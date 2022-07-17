Choate Investment Advisors Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SCHX opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

