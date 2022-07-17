Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 413 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,260.3% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.95 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.36.

