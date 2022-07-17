Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

