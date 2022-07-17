TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 310 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 313.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,769,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,999,000 after acquiring an additional 634,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,962,000 after acquiring an additional 228,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,696,000 after acquiring an additional 212,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 269,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after buying an additional 198,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FAF opened at $53.92 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.