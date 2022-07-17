Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.04) to GBX 5,600 ($66.60) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($71.36) to GBX 5,800 ($68.98) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,395.20.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

