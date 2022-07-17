Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $689.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $721.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $961.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,529.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

