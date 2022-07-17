Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 29,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.21.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

