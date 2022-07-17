GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Paychex by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 24,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.00 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.