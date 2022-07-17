2,002 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

