Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amcor were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,602,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,477,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after buying an additional 810,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

