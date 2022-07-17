Choate Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,418 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,418 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 33,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $941.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 68.83%. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.