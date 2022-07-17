7,000 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

