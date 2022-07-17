Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 6,375.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.59.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

