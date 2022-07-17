Addison Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 221.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:WST opened at $300.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

