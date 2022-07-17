Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance
NYSE AJG opened at $165.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.00. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.
