GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after buying an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

