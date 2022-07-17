GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Novartis by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Novartis by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Novartis by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

